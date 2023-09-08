RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– A witness from the officer-involved shooting in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Davis Avenue in Rayne Thursday night speaks on what she saw, noting it was a scary situation.

Mary Solomon said she heard multiple gunshots near her home last night, and when she opened her door to check the front of the house, police blocked the street in what appeared to be a shootout with one of her neighbors.

“We open the front door and a cop told us ‘Get down, Get down’ and we’re like ‘Get down? What’s going on?” Solomon said.

Solomon said when police arrived they tried to stop the shooting, but eventually exchanged gunfire. She said the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, is a disabled veteran who is wheelchair bound and barricaded himself inside his home while he continued firing gunshots.

“The more he would shoot, you know, they tried to stop him, and he just wouldn’t stop,” Solomon said. “I mean they did their best to try and stop him but the man wouldn’t shooting.”

Solomon said she’s lived in the area for years and has never seen anything like this happen.

“I been here 25 years on this corner, and this the first time it’s been something like this,” Solomon said.

Solomon said the incident lasted for hours, and she and her family were pretty shaken during the entirety of the incident.

“We was pretty scared,” Solomon said. “We were shook up. You know to have all them guns shots and you know all the cops. They had cops from everywhere.”

Police said one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Authorities urge anyone with any information, videos and photos to reach out to Louisiana State Police.