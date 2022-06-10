UPDATE, 3:42 P.M.: A correction, the vehicle was shot multiple times, but the 2 occupants inside the vehicle were not struck by gunfire.

ORIGINAL. 3:04 P.M.: CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police are looking for a suspect who fired at a vehicle and hit the occupants multiple times, even though he had mistaken them for someone else.

Destron Goodwin, 18, of Church Point will face two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property upon arrest, according to Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux. Bond is set at $560,000.

Thibodeaux said his officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Broadway St. on the night of May 29 at around 11 p.m. Officers found two victims shot multiple times in a vehicle, and they also found bullet holes in a nearby residence. Twenty 9mm casing were recovered at the scene.

Thibodeaux said evidence at the scene pointed to Goodwin, who shot the passing vehicle mistaking it for someone else. Several warrants have been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on Goodwin’s whereabouts, call the Church Pont Police Department at (337) 684-5455.