RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person with minor injuries after an 18-wheeler drove off the interstate and down an embankment, according to the Rayne Police Facebook page.

On March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am, the Rayne Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a 2011 KW tractor and trailer.

It was traveling east on I-10 when it left the roadway, drove down an embankment, crossed the boulevard, and then stopped on private property. It then caught fire. The Rayne Fire Department was called to extinguish the blaze.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

This accident is still under investigation.