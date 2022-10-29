EVANGELINE, La. (KLFY) – Retail operations at the Evangeline Post Office have been temporarily suspended, according to a USPS press release.

The post office, which is located at 1362 Old Evangeline Hwy in Evangeline, La., will be closed due to safety concerns, the press release said.

Until repairs can be made to the facility, customers can pick up their post office box mail and obtain retail services at the Jennings Post Office, located at 106 S. Broadway St. in Jennings.

The Jennings Post Office hours are as follows:

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

USPS said that they hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible.