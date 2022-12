LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Administrators at UL Lafayette and SLCC say they are closely monitoring the weather conditions in Lafayette and all of Acadiana ahead of expected severe weather.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, there are no changes to the normal operating schedule for Wednesday, December 14.

An update will be provided early Wednesday, school officials said.

LSU-E announced that due to expected severe weather in and around the Eunice area on Wednesday, the LSUE campus will be closed.