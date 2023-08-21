RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Two men from Texas have been arrested in connection to a theft at the Rayne Post office from December of 2022.

According to Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, after over 1200 hours of investigation, two men from Houston, TX are in custody in connection to the theft.

It’s believed the suspects came to Louisiana to steal checks from mail collection boxes along the I-10 corridor. The investigation shows that they targeted mail collection boxes in six additional locations in the state. Evidence shows a group of criminals would then alter or duplicate the checks to cash.

Rayne detectives obtained arrest warrants for Marcus Washington, 22, and Tejuan Thomas, 32, both of Houston, on Feb. 14. The charges include 1 count of criminal conspiracy, 1 count of theft, 6 counts of forgery, and 6 counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Washington was detained in Harris County, Texas for separate charges on April 13. Thomas was taken into custody in Harris County on August 16 for unrelated offenses. Both are currently in Harris County Jail awaiting charges in that jurisdiction. Both have a $30,000 bond. When eligible for release, they will be transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Chief Stelly wants to acknowledge and thank Mr. Brooks Bernard, CEO of Crime Fighters of Louisiana, for his continued support and effort to area law enforcement. Chief Stelly stated that without the generosity of Mr. Bernard and his extensive camera system throughout the Acadiana area, it’s unlikely these individuals would have been identified.