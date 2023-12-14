CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Two men in Crowley were arrested early Thursday morning after a short pursuit with authorities.

The Crowley Police Department said officers were patrolling in the south of Crowley early Thursday morning when they heard multiple shots from the Shady Oaks apartment complex direction. Upon responding, authorities said they saw a maroon Nissan Altima leaving the area at a high speed.

Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. A brief chase ensued, until the vehicle stopped near East Cedar and South Ave K. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both taken into custody.

Officials said the vehicle was towed from the scene, and two handguns were recovered in the 400 Block of E. Oak St., which they occupants of the vehicle has thrown out during the pursuit. The area where the shots officers responded to was searched, and eleven spent 9mm casings were discovered.

The two guns recovered were a Sig Sauer and a Glock with a 30-round magazine. The Sig Sauer was reported stolen to the Crowley Police Department, and the Glock was illegally modified to be fully automatic.

It is not yet known if the shooting caused any property damage or if anyone was targeted.

Both suspects were charged and booked at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

Joshua Carriere, 35, of Crowley

Illegal discharge of weapons

Aggravated flight

Felon in possession of firearms (2 counts)

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of a machine gun

Driving under suspension

Jeremisha Edmond, 19, of Lafayette

Illegal discharge of weapons

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of a machine gun

