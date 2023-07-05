RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of shootings in Rayne on the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Rayne Police officers were dispatched at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call from a store in the 200 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue. Police said the emergency involved a disturbance between two males involving a firearm, and that both men had left the scene.

While officers were still on-scene, the Rayne Police Department received additional reports concerning multiple shooting incidents on Bailey Avenue and another on Live Oak Street.

Authorities said all the calls were related to two individuals. Officers arrested Alton Evans, a.k.a. Alton Washington, 54, of Rayne on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. A second individual, Wendell Price, 50, of Rayne, was also arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Evans’ bail has been set at $175,000 and Price is being held on bail of $100,000, authorities said.

Alton Evans