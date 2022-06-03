ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Acadia Parish overnight Thursday going into Friday, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The first crash happened just after midnight on I-10 West in Egan. The two-vehicle crash killed one person, who is not being identified yet pending notification to next of kin.

A Ford SUV was traveling west on I-10 West in the left lane while a 2004 Freightliner was traveling in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford went off the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, and began to rotate, LSP said. It entered the path of the Freightliner and was struck.

The driver of the Ford, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was restrained and suffered no injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.

The second crash was in Church Point shortly before 3 a.m. LSP Troop I was notified of a deceased male lying in the roadway of La. Hwy. 95 near Wikoff Cove Dr.

Kevin Lejeune, 46, of Crowley, was identified as the victim.

Lejeune was hit by a vehicle that was traveling in an unknown direction. Troopers are currently working to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

Both crashes are still under investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.