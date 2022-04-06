CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested for a shooting that happened in Crowley on February 27, according to the Crowley Police Department (CPD).

Marley Guidry and Darius Senegal both face the following charges: four counts of attempted second-degree homicide, possession of schedule I, II, IV, CDS, three counts of illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferring weapons.

Marley Guidry mugshot, provided by CPD

66 rounds were fired at a vehicle that was occupied by four people, one of them was an infant. One victim inside the vehicle suffered from a gunshot wound but is now in stable condition, according to the CPD.

Detectives with the CPD obtained information that helped them identify Guidry and Senegal as the suspects, as well as a description of the vehicle they were in when the shooting happened. Detectives located the vehicle on March 3, which was occupied by both suspects.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and detectives recovered three fully loaded firearms, one of which was modified with an illegal fully automatic sear attachment and an extended magazine.