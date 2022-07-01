DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Three houses and a vehicle on Martin Luther King Dr. in Church Point were hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting that happened in the early morning hours of June 27. Police are looking for three suspects accused of the shooting.

The following individuals are wanted for their alleged involvement in the shooting:

Eric Meyers, 18, of Church Point, is wanted for five counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated damage to property.

Keon Armstead, 22, of Lafayette, is wanted for five counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated damage to property.

Chaseton B. Carrier, 22, of Church Point, is wanted for five counts of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated damage to property.

Officers responded shots fired in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Dr. at about 1:30 a.m. June 27. While they were on the way, one of the officers saw a vehicle driving erratically and tried to pull the vehicle over. It refused to stop and drove to an area on Edmonia Dr., where three of the four occupants fled the vehicle.

When officers examined the scene of the shooting, they found 20 spent 9 mm casings and discovered that three houses and a car parked at one of the houses were struck by gunfire.

Church Point Police said this shooting was a retaliation shooting at someone who does not live in the area but was seen there prior. Police found evidence, such as a 9 mm extended magazine and two 40 caliber magazines, in the vehicle.

Other items in the vehicle with the identity of the suspects, along with video evidence and eyewitness accounts, helped identify all the suspects involved.

Warrants have been secured for their arrests and they have been placed in the state’s database as wanted persons.

If anyone knows the location of any of the wanted suspects, please contact your local law enforcement.

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux added, “Church Point is not exempt from shootings such as these going on all around us and we will continue to work diligently and to solve each and everyone and will not stop until the perpetrators are bought to justice.”