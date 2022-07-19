ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Church Point business.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, on June 7, several people inside the business walked outside and had an exchange of words.

One of the persons began firing at another person which led to that person returning fire, deputies said.

An investigation revealed that Davante Mikle, 22 of Lafayette fired the initial shots and with four people determined to be in harm’s way, a warrant for Mikle was obtained on four counts of attempted first degree murder.

He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Two people who detectives said aided Mikle in this incident, Destron Goodwin, 18 of Church Point and Anna Landry, 34 of Crowley were also arrested and charged with accessory.

One other person, Cameron Matte, 18 of Scott was issued a summons for a misdemeanor crime of Illegal carrying of a firearm, detectives said.