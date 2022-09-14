RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police are searching for three men believed to be involved in the shooting of two juveniles in the 600 block of Crandall Ave. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Darius Senegal, 21, of Rayne; Chasten Blake Carrier, 22 of Church Point; and Deante Carrier, 24, of Rayne are all wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Both of the juveniles were wounded but later released from local hospitals after treatment. Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said the shooting is believed to be in retaliation for a January shooting in Crowley in which Darius Senegal was the alleged victim.

Senegal also faces additional charges for attempted second-degree murder, drugs and weapons in a February shooting where 66 rounds were fired at a vehicle that was occupied by four people, one of them an infant.

Deante Carrier has also previously been accused of six counts of attempted second-degree murder in a 2018 North Arenas Street shooting in Rayne.