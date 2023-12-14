LUFKIN, Texas (KLFY) — Police in Texas are looking for a runaway teenager who may be headed toward Acadiana.

The Lufkin, Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Jayla Carter. The 15-year-old’s family reported her as a runaway last Wednesday after she left Lufkin High School on foot.

Lufkin is approximately 60 miles from the Louisiana border.

Though Jayla’s phone does not currently have service, within the last day or two, she connected to Wi-Fi and messaged her family, asking for money through CashApp, authorities said. Jayla has run away previously. In previous incidents, she was found 20 minutes to two hours from home, according to her family.

Though police do not have any indication of her current location, Jayla does have connections to the Crowley area, according to police.

Jayla is a Black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 240 pounds, with short, curly copper-colored hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and tan pants and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Jayla’s location should call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS or online at 639tips.com if they wish to remain anonymous.

