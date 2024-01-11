CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A 14-year-old has been arrested after allegedly committing a string of vehicle burglaries, authorities said.
The Church Point Police Department said they arrested the teen Tuesday after determining he committed five vehicle burglaries in less than a 24-hour span overnight Monday and Tuesday.
Officials said the juvenile, who has a lengthy criminal record and is on juvenile probation, is also suspected in several other prior vehicle burglaries that are still being investigated.
The suspect was released to his guardians following his arrest as required by law and will face charges in the 15th Juvenile Judicial District Court, authorities said.
