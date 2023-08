CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — SWLA Center for Health Services will be hosting a school supply give away in Crowley on Aug 5 from 10 a.m-1p.m.

The event will be held at the ETCFE Learning Center at 304 W. Hutchinson Ave.

Supplies for around 200 kids will be available, consisting of free school supplies, free food and free uniforms.

The first day of the 2023-24 school year will be Aug. 14.