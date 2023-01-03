CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who stole an ATM.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, detectives are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Dec. 23 around 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Peach Bloom Hwy., near Church Point.

Two suspects in a white Ford F-250 were caught on video driving the vehicle through the front glass doors of the business. The suspects exited the vehicle wearing gloves and masks and loaded an ATM machine onto the truck. They then headed north on Deanne Hwy.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.