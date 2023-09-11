ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) — Authorities have arrested three suspects connected to an incident that occurred on Interstate 10.

The suspects arrested were Clyde Clark, 47 of Houston, Royal Hill, 45, of Houston and Kelin Harris, 54, of Missouri City. All three men were charged with attempted second degree murder, two counts of assault by drive by shooting and illegal use of weapons.

Clyde Clark Royal Hill Kelin Harris

On Aug. 27, officials said two vehicles were traveling west bound on I-10 when an occupant from one vehicle fired a shot at the other. The driver was struck and has since begun his recovery from this incident, according to authorities.

Officials reported a witness who observed the incident provide information to law enforcement regarding the suspect’s vehicle. This information was shared with law enforcement agencies along I-10 and authorities in Vidor, Texas located and stopped the vehicle.

Several fire arms were located and the suspects were detained, according to authorities.

Detectives traveled to Vidor and were able to establish probable cause for the arrest, said officials. The warrants were forwarded to authorities in Vidor and all three suspects were transported to Acadia Parish to face charges.

All remain incarcerated at the Acadia Parish Jail.