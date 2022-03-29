RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A suspect in a March 19 shooting in Rayne that left a 17-year-old injured turned himself into the Rayne Police Department (RPD) on Tuesday.

Ja’Quantay Williams, 19, surrendered at the Police Department where he was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder related to the March 19 shooting incident on N. Bradford St., according to RPD’s Facebook page.

The RPD is currently still searching for a 17-year-old juvenile that will also be charged in this incident.

Saturday, March 19 at around 3 a.m., the victim’s mother, Kira Babineaux, got a call that her son had been shot. The 17-year-old survived, but his back was injured, according to Babineaux.

Babineaux expressed frustration over the incident, saying this is not the first time that she and her family have been subjected to violence.

“My house got shot for Christmas. My son got grazed with a bullet whenever the same little want-to-be thugs shot up a home on September 8 in Rayne, and to me, it’s like nothing is getting done,” she said. “I still have a bullet hole in my kitchen, five bullet holes outside my house, and now my son got shot.”