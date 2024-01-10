EGAN, La. (KLFY) — A suspect shot himself while authorities were serving a narcotics search warrant, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO narcotics agents along with uniformed patrol officers said they were serving a narcotics search warrant in the 3200 block of the Egan Highway. As deputies entered the residence, they said one individual was apprehended trying to flee. As deputies began clearing the residence for safety, they said a second individual was located in a room of the residence who then shot himself.

Authorities said the individual was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

