DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to the arrest and recovery of a 18-wheeler tractor used to steal trailers at Acadiana truck stops.

Duson Police, Rayne Police, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police recovered a trailer stolen in December. Authorities say the 18 wheeler tractor used to steal several trailers at Duson and Rayne area truck stops had returned to the parish on Tuesday.

Authorities stopped the suspect, identified as a Cuban National, 35-year old Delmys Gerado Marrero. The suspect was wanted after being tied to three stolen trailers from truck stops. Authorities say the suspect tried to change the Vin number on the trailer, the license plate and the color of it to go unnoticed.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice told KLFY News 10, “when agencies work together, only the bad guys lose.“ Marrero is being held in the Acadia Parish jail on $100,000 bond

Authorities say additional arrests are possible.