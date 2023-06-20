CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in the investigation of a juvenile homicide.

Ken Dwayne Jacob Roy, 22, has been arrested in connection to the murder of juvenile Marquarius Harmon. The shooting took place on Marcell Thomas St. in Crowley.

Harmon was killed on Jan. 10 after being shot numerous times by a high powered rifle, according to police.

Evidence led police to identify Roy as the shooter.

Roy was arrested for one count of first degree murder, one count attempted first degree murder, one count of intimidating or impeding or injuring a witness, and one count of criminal street gang and patterns of criminal street gang activities.