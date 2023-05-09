ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate shootings in Church Point.

Jaden Citizen, 19, of Church Point, was arrested in connection to separate shooting incidents on S Broadway in the Keller St. area and Rosella St.

On April 18, police were dispatched to a call of shots fired on S Broadway.

When police arrived, they found several 9 mm shell casings with a vehicle that had been struck.

Officers were told that the suspected shooter was shooting towards a silver car after words had been exchanged between the suspect and the car, which was gone by the time officers arrived.

During the shooting, a vehicle with innocent children and parties inside was struck by 9 mm rounds but no one was injured.

In another incident on April 20, police were dispatched to a call of shots fired on Rosella St. near Beaugh St.

Police said a silver vehicle was being shot at by a dark colored car and the shooter was hanging out the window of the car when shots were fired.

The vehicle being shot at had two adults and two children inside.

Police learned that Citizen and a 16-year-old juvenile were the suspects in this shooting.

Both subjects are members of a local self-made street gang, according to police.

After further investigation and with the assistance of the public the investigation led to the arrest of Citizen.

According to the release, “Citizen was recently released a few months ago where he had been accused of shooting into a residence in 2021 and was charged with 7 counts of attempted second degree murder by the Church Point Police Department. Citizen pleaded in 2022 to a lesser charge of 2 counts of Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.”

Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was booked into the Church Point Police Department and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

For the April 18 shooting Citizen was charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, convicted felon in possession firearm bond, aggravated and criminal damage to property.

In the April 20 shooting, Citizen was charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder, assault by drive by shooting and convicted felon in possession firearm.

His total bond is set at $2.2 million.