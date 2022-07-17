ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple narcotics arrests in a street level operation on Friday.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, narcotics agents and deputies participating in this street level operation arrested the following:

Quentin “Head” Batiste, 39 of Crowley

Distribution of Schedule I (Heroin)

Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Violation of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Law

Transactions Involving Proceeds of CDS

Gavin Hamilton, 32 of Crowley

2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of Justice

Flight from an Officer

Possession of Firearms in Presence of CDS

Transaction from Drug Proceeds

Possession of CDS IV

Michael Mouton, 33 of Rayne

2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Firearms in Presence of CDS

Transaction from Drug Proceeds

Possession of CDS IV

Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility

Joey Gordon, 45 of Iota

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Marijuana

Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Violation of CDS Law

Brandon Mouton, 38 of Rayne

Distribution of Schedule I (Heroin)

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I (Heroin)

2 counts Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I (Marijuana)

3 counts CDS in a Drug Free Zone

3 counts Violation of CDS Law

Antonio Rochon, 23 of Lafayette

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

2 counts Resisting an Officer

Bench Warrants

Coby Gaspard, 43 of Crowley

Distribution of Schedule II

2 counts Violation of CDS Law

PWITD Schedule III

Kameron Aymond, 18 of Church Point

Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers

Jonathan James, 63 of Crowley

Possession of Schedule I (Amphetamine)

Resisting an Officer

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Brice George, 35 of Crowley