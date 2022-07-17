ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple narcotics arrests in a street level operation on Friday.
According to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, narcotics agents and deputies participating in this street level operation arrested the following:
Quentin “Head” Batiste, 39 of Crowley
- Distribution of Schedule I (Heroin)
- Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
- Violation of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Law
- Transactions Involving Proceeds of CDS
Gavin Hamilton, 32 of Crowley
- 2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS I (Marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS II (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Obstruction of Justice
- Flight from an Officer
- Possession of Firearms in Presence of CDS
- Transaction from Drug Proceeds
- Possession of CDS IV
Michael Mouton, 33 of Rayne
- 2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS I (Marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS II (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Obstruction of Justice
- Possession of Firearms in Presence of CDS
- Transaction from Drug Proceeds
- Possession of CDS IV
- Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility
Joey Gordon, 45 of Iota
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Marijuana
- Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Violation of CDS Law
Brandon Mouton, 38 of Rayne
- Distribution of Schedule I (Heroin)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I (Heroin)
- 2 counts Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I (Marijuana)
- 3 counts CDS in a Drug Free Zone
- 3 counts Violation of CDS Law
Antonio Rochon, 23 of Lafayette
- Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)
- 2 counts Resisting an Officer
- Bench Warrants
Coby Gaspard, 43 of Crowley
- Distribution of Schedule II
- 2 counts Violation of CDS Law
- PWITD Schedule III
Kameron Aymond, 18 of Church Point
- Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers
Jonathan James, 63 of Crowley
- Possession of Schedule I (Amphetamine)
- Resisting an Officer
- Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
Brice George, 35 of Crowley
- Warrant: Distribution of Schedule I (Methamphetamine)