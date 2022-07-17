ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office made multiple narcotics arrests in a street level operation on Friday.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, narcotics agents and deputies participating in this street level operation arrested the following:

Quentin “Head” Batiste, 39 of Crowley

  • Distribution of Schedule I (Heroin)
  • Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)
  • Violation of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Law
  • Transactions Involving Proceeds of CDS

Gavin Hamilton, 32 of Crowley

  • 2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS I (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS II (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Flight from an Officer
  • Possession of Firearms in Presence of CDS
  • Transaction from Drug Proceeds
  • Possession of CDS IV

Michael Mouton, 33 of Rayne

  • 2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS I (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) CDS II (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Possession of Firearms in Presence of CDS
  • Transaction from Drug Proceeds
  • Possession of CDS IV
  • Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility

Joey Gordon, 45 of Iota

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Marijuana
  • Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Violation of CDS Law

Brandon Mouton, 38 of Rayne

  • Distribution of Schedule I (Heroin)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I (Heroin)
  • 2 counts Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • 3 counts CDS in a Drug Free Zone
  • 3 counts Violation of CDS Law

Antonio Rochon, 23 of Lafayette

  • Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • 2 counts Resisting an Officer
  • Bench Warrants

Coby Gaspard, 43 of Crowley

  • Distribution of Schedule II
  • 2 counts Violation of CDS Law
  • PWITD Schedule III

Kameron Aymond, 18 of Church Point

  • Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers

Jonathan James, 63 of Crowley

  • Possession of Schedule I (Amphetamine)
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Brice George, 35 of Crowley

  • Warrant: Distribution of Schedule I (Methamphetamine)