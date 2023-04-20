CROWLEY, La (KLFY)– A shooting in Crowley last week left a juvenile injured and Roy Guidry, 53, fighting for his life.

Crowley police say Guidry, who is wheel-chair bound, was shot multiple times on April 11. His sister Genice Guidry says her brother is in a coma fighting for his life.

“I’m just really numb, and I’m hurt, and I’m angry that it happened to my brother,” she said.

Guidry says she was out of town when she got the news that her brother was shot. She says Roy is her second brother to be a victim of gun violence in the area.

Guidry says her brother has had five surgeries and several complications since the shooting.

“They cut his left leg off, his prostate is messed up, they cut half of his bladder and he’s not even aware of it. He’s sleeping.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She says prior to the shooting, Roy was still independent although he was in a wheelchair. and Now she worried about his quality of life if he survives.

“Mistake or not, he gone have to rearrange his life if he lives because he’s fighting for his life,” she said.

Guidry describes her brother as a good person who is loved by a lot of people. She wishes people would start holding their loved ones accountable for their actions, even if it means they have to go to jail. She says she’s hurt her brother has to get readjusted to life if he pulls through but is praying for the best.