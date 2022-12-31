CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Three juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in Church Point, according to the Church Point Police Department (CPPD).

CPPD said that around 4 p.m. on Dec. 28, officers responded to a call of suspicious persons with masks on behind the apartments in the Centennial Village Housing area.

Once on scene, officers heard several rapid-fire shots coming from an apartment and saw three male subjects exit the rear door of the apartment with guns, according to CPPD.

CPPD said that two were taken into custody and the third suspect turned himself in shortly afterward.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers then located a juvenile male with four gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old was transported to a hospital and found to have non-life-threatening injuries, CPPD said.

During the investigation, officers recovered an AR-15 rifle, a .45 caliber Glock and a Taurus 9mm. CPPD also said that 11 shell casings of a .45 caliber and five 9mm caliber casings were recovered in the apartment, as well as drugs.

It was also learned that all suspects involved were juveniles, according to CPPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.