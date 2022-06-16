CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Multiple people were struck during a shooting at Kathy Apartments in Crowley on Thursday evening.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a shooting that occurred at Kathy Apartments near Crowley just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening. Deputies have confirmed multiple people were struck and transported to local hospitals. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available.