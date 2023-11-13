SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The city of Scott and Carencro mayors have agreed to a friendly football bet ahead of the highly anticipated football playoff clash between Acadiana High School and Carencro High School.

Mayor Richard and Mayor Clavier, in good-natured rivalry, have agreed that the loser of the playoff game will don an apron and showcase their culinary skills by cooking a meal for the winning football team before their next playoff game.

Clavier confidently backed the Carencro Golden Bears in a statement.

“I have full faith in our talented team, and I am excited to showcase their prowess on the field but also see Mayor Richard’s culinary skills when he cooks a great meal for our Golden Bears,” said Clavier.

Richard responded to Clavier’s statement also confident that his team will win.

“Our Rams are ready for round two with the Bears and I can’t wait for our players to enjoy some of Mayor Clavier’s famous cooking,” said Richard.

The playoff game will be hosted by the Acadian Rams on Friday Nov. 17. The Rams and Golden Bears previously went head to head in the regular season, with the Rams coming out on top of a highly competitive game that resulted in a final score of 27-26.

