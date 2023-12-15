CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The former chief of the Crowley Police Department will avoid jail time with a plea deal, according to a media report.

Jimmy Broussard was accused of four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records — all felonies.

According to the Crowley Post-Signal newspaper, Broussard pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, attempted inconsistent statement/false swearing. As a result, he will face two years of probation, one of them supervised, and pay fines and court costs of less than $500.

One condition of the plea deal is that, upon successful completion of the probation, Broussard will be able to file for dismissal of the charges, to which the state will not object, in effect erasing the charges completely. During the probation period, Broussard will not be eligible to run for public office or work in law enforcement, the report said.

Broussard served two terms as Crowley Police Chief before losing in his attempt to win a third term in 2022, while the case was in progress. In that election, Broussard unsuccessfully challenged the eligibility of Troy Hebert to run for the office. Hebert won the election, and is the current chief.

