CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly struck her estranged boyfriend with her car while he was walking on the shoulder of the road.

Shantel Renee Dugas, 41, is wanted for aggravated battery. She is described as a Black woman, standing 5’5″ high and weighing 198 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shantel Dugas, you are urged to call the Tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.