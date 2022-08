RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne woman is on the run after allegedly stealing $3500 from a co-workers bank account.

Lashelle Dugas, 25, faces one charge of felony theft.

Police say Dugas has failed to surrender herself on the charges despite arrangements being made on multiple occasions.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 337-789-8477. (TIPS)

Callers can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward, police said.