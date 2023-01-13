RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The Rayne Water Department is notifying customers that they may experience a slight discoloration in their water.

According to officials, customers may notice this while a city contractor is troubleshooting a problem with components of the treatment plant’s electrical system.

The problem is causing lime-feed equipment to malfunction, officials said. This can hamper the ability of the treatment system to remove iron from the raw water supplied by the city’s water wells.

Officials also said that all other treatment plant components are in working order, including the disinfection system, so the discolored water is safe for human consumption.

The city’s contractor is working to resolve the problem.