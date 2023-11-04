RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Two individuals are in the hospital with gunshot wounds from a Rayne shooting, according to the Rayne Police Department.

On Friday Nov. 3 at approximately 8:27 p.m., officers said they received several calls of gunshots in the area of East Jeff Davis, North Arenas and North Chevis. Upon arrival, a victim with gunshot wounds was discovered on the 500 Block of North Chevis, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim was transported to a hospital with a helicopter. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

At 9:14 p.m., Rayne Police said they were notified that an additional victim with a gunshot wound had been transported to a Crowley hospital by a citizen.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as more information is released.