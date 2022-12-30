RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The Rayne Police Department (RPD) is searching for suspects who broke into mail drop boxes at the Rayne Post Office multiple times this month.

According to RPD, unknown suspects forced entry into the exterior mail drop boxes outside of the Rayne Post Office and stole the outgoing mail on Dec. 15, 19, and 29.

RPD said that suspects often use a chemical to dissolve the ink before re-writing the check to make purchases or reissue it to a co-conspirator to cash.

If you deposited any mail on Dec. 15, 19, or 29 into the dropbox in Rayne that included a check, RPD said to notify your bank or credit union.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Gray at (337) 393-2930 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337)-789-8477.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.