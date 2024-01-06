RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne police have announced the arrest warrants for multiple family members of Jamyrion Senegal, who was arrested in connection to a Dec. 4 homicide.

On Saturday, the Rayne Police department announced the arrest warrants for Brittany Senegal, 34, of Crowley, Rachelle Senegal, 49, of Crowley and Frank Leopaul, 28, of Rayne. The warrants were obtained in regards to their alleged assisting, hiding, or aiding of Jamyrion Senegal and his minor accomplice following the Darren Senegal homicide in December.

Jamyrion Senegal was arrested on Christmas night, after evading authorities for nearly a month following his alleged involvement in the killing of Darren Senegal on Dec. 4. Each of the family members have been charged with accessory after the fact to a second degree murder.

Rayne Chief of Police Carroll Stelly released a statement following the announcement of the arrest warrants.

“Our department holds a zero-tolerance policy towards violent offenders and those who support or aid them. We are committed to ensuring justice and safety in our community,” said Stelly.

Stelly also indicated that detectives are continuing to investigate, and suspect more arrest in the near future.

If you know the location of any of the fugitives, please call 337-789-TIPS.

