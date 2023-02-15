RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The Rayne Police Department and Acadia Crime Stoppers are asking for public help in locating a woman wanted for felony theft.

Mary Tyler Davis/Moore, 55, is wanted for felony theft. She is described as a black female, 5 ft. 7 in., and 240 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair that could be dyed.

Her last known address is 200 Kathy Meadows Ln., Crowley.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Davis/Moore, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to her arrest.