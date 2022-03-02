RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in a hardware store theft from Feb. 7.

The suspect is described by police as a Black female with a medium build and dark hair. She and an accomplice were captured on surveillance video at a hardware store in the 1400 block of The Blvd. in Rayne stealing approximately $2,000 worth of Romex wire.

The accomplice was identified as Michael Merceier, Jr. of Carencro. He was arrested, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

If you are able to identify this suspect, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.