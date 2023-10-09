CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday night crash involving a pedestrian leaves a Rayne man dead.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a crash Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. involving a pedestrian on Hwy. 95 near Hwy. 754, south of Church Point.

A preliminary investigation showed a pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of Hwy. 95 when he was hit by a northbound SUV. The victim, Tyler O. Roberts, 38 of Rayne was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later. The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

It is unknown where Roberts was impaired at the time of the crash, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the SUV submitted a breath sample and was found not to be impaired at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories