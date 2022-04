RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Rayne Police say one man is in stable condition after a Thursday night shooting near the intersection of Jeff Davis Ave. and Malvern Ave.

Police said they responded to a call at around 7 p.m. Thursday night, April 28, where they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they are investigating the shooting and expect to make multiple arrests in the near future.