RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne man has been arrested and charged with child sex crimes, for the third time in an ongoing investigation.

Julian “Trey” Aucoin III, 40, of Rayne was charged this week for a third time as part of an ongoing investigation by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit. Aucoin was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the following charges:

First-degree rape

Oral sexual battery

sexual battery of a child younger than 13 years

Molestation of a juvenile

Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

He was booked in the the jail with a $360,000 bond and has since then posted bond and been released.

Aucoin was previously charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor in April 2021, and sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 years of age in June 2021.

Citizens with information pertaining to crimes against children should contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit here to file an online complaint.

