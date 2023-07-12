ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Rayne man has been arrested in connection with inappropriate behavior with juveniles.

Dustin Pryor, 29 of Rayne, has been arrested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office after an investigation began June 28.

According to police, Pryor committed five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of pornography involving a juvenile.

Pryor was charged on June 30 and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Police continued their investigation and found that there was a second victim. Additional charges were filed for five counts of 1st degree rape, five counts of aggravated crimes against nature and one count of human trafficking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said both victims resided in the same house hold as the defendant, but at different times.

The age of victims range between 10-16 years-old.

The total bond on all charges has been set at $775,000.