DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police arrested a man after officers were assaulted while checking to see if he was in need of assistance.

The Duson Police Department said an officer was driving home Friday night after a shift and encountered a vehicle blocking the roadway. The officer was met by an on duty Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and two checked to see if the motorist was in need of assistance.

Authorities said the officers were attacked by the subject, Brandon Carnes, 29, of Rayne. Officers said a struggle ensued and Carnes attempted to gain control of the Duson Police Officer’s handgun.

Officials said additional deputies arrived on the scene and gained control of Carnes. No officers were injured during the event.

Carnes was arrested, booked into the Acadia Parish Jail and is facing the following charges:

Simple obstruction of a highway

Resisting an officer with violence

Disarming of a police officer

No bond information is available at this time.

