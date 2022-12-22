RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A Rayne man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary at a local gas station, according to the Rayne Police Department (RPD).

Gary Mouton, 38, of Rayne was arrested for aggravated burglary and was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, according to RPD.

RPD said that officers responded to a Circle K on Dec. 21 in reference to the aggravated burglary.

According to RPD, Mouton entered the victim’s vehicle armed with a large knife and stole $100.

His bond has been set at $40,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.