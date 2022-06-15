RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — A maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Rayne has been arrested after allegedly stealing and cashing checks that he stole from a tenant’s apartment.

According to Rayne Police, Jamie Boudoin, 50 allegedly used his position as a maintenance person for a commercial rental complex to enter a tenant’s apartment and steal checks that he cashed and issued to others.

Police said they arrested Boudoin Tuesday and charged him with one count felony forgery and one count felony exploitation of the infirmed.

He was booked into jail with no bond.