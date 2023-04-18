RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Over at Rayne Catholic Elementary, students collected recyclable goods with a goal of 1,000 pounds of items.

It’s all part of “Love the boot” week, trying to keep Louisiana beautiful. Rick Moore, from the lieutenant governors office, honored the organizer, R.C.E. Third grader, Graham Prevost, who unveiled the school’s total of 4,512 pounds of recyclable goods. That number, shocked even him.

“I thought, wow, that’s a lot, it started when I saw a landfill on a beach, and then I saw a story about a whale dying from eating plastic and that made me want to reduce the number of trash that goes to a landfill. I thought recycling was the only way to do that, and I saw the perfect opportunity,” Prvost said.

As a result of their efforts, the students earned a sno-ball party, and Graham said he wants to collect even more next year.