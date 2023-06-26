CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — In Crowley, a community event turned into a brawl involving a Crowley police officer and people at the event. As a result, two people were arrested.

At the MLK Community Center, a fight involving a Crowley police officer and two people on Sunday resulted in an arrest, investigation and protest. Early Monday morning, people gathered in front of the Crowley police station to protest what they say is a lack of de-escalation training.

The incident stemmed from a disturbance call to Crowley Police Department about people riding four-wheelers in an area where it’s not allowed. Christopher George Sr., one of the protesters said the incident could have been avoided if the officer tried to deescalate the situation.

“We just don’t agree with that type of behavior. She didn’t show any type of de-escalation training. She didn’t try to talk with the people. She just jumped out the car and attacked the people,” George said.

A video of the incident shows an officer and two people fighting while the officer attempts to detain a man. Erin Achane, another protester said the incident was unnecessary and not a step in the direction of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“I know the city is trying to work hard to improve the relationship between the black community and the police department and this is just not how it’s done,” Achane said.

Achane said the protest is not only to demand the removal of the officer, but to see how the community and law enforcement can move forward in working together.

“It would be nice to include us on what we would like to see happen with our local police department to see how we can partner together and make sure there is some accountability when somebody steps out of line of how their trained,” Achane said.

News 10 reached out to Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert about the incident, and he told us, “An internal investigation is going on.”

He said he does not want to prejudge anything and wants to make sure all evidence is reviewed before information is released.