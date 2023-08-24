EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– Eunice Police arrested the principal of Central Middle School in Eunice Thursday on a misdemeanor warrant for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Brett Semien, 48, of Church Point was arrested as a result of an investigation into his conduct while handling an incident between two juvenile students at the school in which one student struck the other in his presence.

Semien allegedly tempted the two students to fight in his presence and that is when the one student struck the other without provocation.

Semien then separated the students and ended the incident.