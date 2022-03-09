RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Investigators with the Rayne Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Police said around 11:40 a.m. officers were sent to a call for service in the 200 block of Benoit Street.

On arrival, police say, a white female, age 20, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died, police said.

Her name is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released at later time.