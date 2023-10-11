EGAN, La. (KLFY)– The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for multiple suspects involved in a residential burglary that took place in the 4000 block of Iota Hwy in Egan.

Authorities said, between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, unknown suspects entered the home by detaching an air conditioner from a window.

After looking through the stuff in the home, the suspects stole several firearms including six pistols and three rifles with a 22 caliber bolt action in a saddle holster, and a Browning gun safe.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download APSO’s P3 app to report your tip. Callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a

$1,000 cash reward for information that lead to arrests.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Related Posts