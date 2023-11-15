CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– The Crowley Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary that happened in the 1700 block of North Parkerson Avenue on Oct. 30.

Authorities said the suspect was caught on video sneaking into a local business. After entering, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money from a safe.

Police said the suspect was last seen going east towards North Avenue G.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

