CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– The Crowley Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary that happened in the 1700 block of North Parkerson Avenue on Oct. 30.
Authorities said the suspect was caught on video sneaking into a local business. After entering, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money from a safe.
Police said the suspect was last seen going east towards North Avenue G.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.
