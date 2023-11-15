CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– The Crowley Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a burglary that happened in the 1700 block of North Parkerson Avenue on Oct. 30.

Authorities said the suspect was caught on video sneaking into a local business. After entering, the suspect took an undetermined amount of money from a safe.

Police said the suspect was last seen going east towards North Avenue G.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be shared when made available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts